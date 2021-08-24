Returns On Capital At Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Have Stalled

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Entergy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$56b - US$3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Entergy has an ROCE of 3.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Entergy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Entergy here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Entergy's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 25% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 3.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Entergy's ROCE

In summary, Entergy has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 78% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Entergy we've found 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Entergy may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

