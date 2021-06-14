Returns On Capital At Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Eltek's (NASDAQ:ELTK) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Eltek:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$2.6m ÷ (US$34m - US$8.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Eltek has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 10%.

NasdaqCM:ELTK Return on Capital Employed June 14th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Eltek's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Eltek, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Eltek Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 87% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, Eltek has done well to reduce current liabilities to 26% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

What We Can Learn From Eltek's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Eltek has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 10% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you want to continue researching Eltek, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.