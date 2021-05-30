Returns On Capital At DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at DISH Network's (NASDAQ:DISH) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DISH Network is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$3.3b ÷ (US$39b - US$5.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, DISH Network has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured DISH Network's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DISH Network here for free.

So How Is DISH Network's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 10% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 81% in that time. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On DISH Network's ROCE

In the end, DISH Network has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 20%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

