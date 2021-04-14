Returns On Capital At Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Delta Apparel is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$20m ÷ (US$421m - US$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, Delta Apparel has an ROCE of 6.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 16%.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Delta Apparel. The company has employed 31% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.1%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Delta Apparel's ROCE

As we've seen above, Delta Apparel's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has gained an impressive 44% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Delta Apparel we've found 3 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

