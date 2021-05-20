Returns On Capital At Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Have Hit The Brakes

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Consolidated Water, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$8.3m ÷ (US$180m - US$6.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Consolidated Water has an ROCE of 4.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Consolidated Water's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Consolidated Water.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Consolidated Water Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Consolidated Water's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Consolidated Water to be a multi-bagger going forward.

What We Can Learn From Consolidated Water's ROCE

In a nutshell, Consolidated Water has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And with the stock having returned a mere 1.7% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Consolidated Water you'll probably want to know about.

