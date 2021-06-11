Returns On Capital At Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Consolidated Edison is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$62b - US$6.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Consolidated Edison has an ROCE of 4.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Consolidated Edison's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Consolidated Edison.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Consolidated Edison in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.6% and the business has deployed 35% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Consolidated Edison's ROCE

Long story short, while Consolidated Edison has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 19% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Consolidated Edison we've found 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

