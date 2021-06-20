Returns On Capital At Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Have Stalled

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Cognizant Technology Solutions' (NASDAQ:CTSH) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cognizant Technology Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$2.4b ÷ (US$17b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the IT industry.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 26% in that time. Since 18% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Cognizant Technology Solutions' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Cognizant Technology Solutions has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 24% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if Cognizant Technology Solutions is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

