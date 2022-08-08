Returns On Capital At CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Paint A Concerning Picture

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on CMS Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$29b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, CMS Energy has an ROCE of 5.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:CMS Return on Capital Employed August 8th 2022

In the above chart we have measured CMS Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CMS Energy.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of CMS Energy's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.7%, but since then they've fallen to 5.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for CMS Energy. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 64% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CMS Energy (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature.



