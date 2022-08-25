Returns On Capital At Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Check Point Software Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$879m ÷ (US$5.6b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Check Point Software Technologies has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:CHKP Return on Capital Employed August 25th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Check Point Software Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Check Point Software Technologies' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 22% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Check Point Software Technologies isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 11% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you're still interested in Check Point Software Technologies it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

