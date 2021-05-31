Returns On Capital At CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on CF Industries Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$706m ÷ (US$12b - US$891m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, CF Industries Holdings has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.1%.

NYSE:CF Return on Capital Employed May 31st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CF Industries Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CF Industries Holdings Tell Us?

Over the past five years, CF Industries Holdings' ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 22% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 6.3%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

The Bottom Line

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see CF Industries Holdings reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 120% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for CF Industries Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

