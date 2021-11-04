Returns On Capital At Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Have Stalled

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cerner:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$7.5b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Cerner has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare Services industry average of 6.7% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:CERN Return on Capital Employed November 4th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Cerner's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Cerner's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Cerner to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Cerner has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 58% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, Cerner does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

