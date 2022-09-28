Returns On Capital At BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Have Hit The Brakes

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over BWX Technologies' (NYSE:BWXT) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on BWX Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$406m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$409m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, BWX Technologies has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.3% generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry. NYSE:BWXT Return on Capital Employed September 28th 2022

In the above chart we have measured BWX Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BWX Technologies.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 86% in that time. Since 18% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On BWX Technologies' ROCE

In the end, BWX Technologies has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for BWX Technologies that we think you should be aware of.

