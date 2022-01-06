Returns On Capital At Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Have Stalled

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Brigham Minerals is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = US$61m ÷ (US$721m - US$9.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Brigham Minerals has an ROCE of 8.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.2%.

NYSE:MNRL Return on Capital Employed January 6th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Brigham Minerals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Brigham Minerals here for free.

So How Is Brigham Minerals' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Brigham Minerals' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 8.6% for the last three years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 45% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Brigham Minerals has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 89% over the last year. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Brigham Minerals (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

