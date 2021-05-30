Returns On Capital At Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Barrett Business Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$36m ÷ (US$843m - US$370m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Barrett Business Services has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Barrett Business Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Barrett Business Services Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Barrett Business Services, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However it looks like Barrett Business Services might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Barrett Business Services has decreased its current liabilities to 44% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 44% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

What We Can Learn From Barrett Business Services' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Barrett Business Services is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 115% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know more about Barrett Business Services, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

