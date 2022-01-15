Returns On Capital At Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Have Stalled

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Avnet:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$503m ÷ (US$9.2b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Avnet has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.9% average generated by the Electronic industry.

NasdaqGS:AVT Return on Capital Employed January 15th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Avnet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Avnet here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 20% in that same period. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

The Bottom Line On Avnet's ROCE

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Avnet reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Avnet you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

