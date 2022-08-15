Returns On Capital At Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Atmos Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$913m ÷ (US$22b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Atmos Energy has an ROCE of 5.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.4%.

NYSE:ATO Return on Capital Employed August 15th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Atmos Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Atmos Energy.

What Can We Tell From Atmos Energy's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Atmos Energy, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.4%, but since then they've fallen to 5.0%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Atmos Energy's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Atmos Energy in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 50% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Atmos Energy (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

