Returns On Capital At Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) Paint A Concerning Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Array Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = US$12m ÷ (US$777m - US$214m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Array Technologies has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 9.3%.

NasdaqGM:ARRY Return on Capital Employed December 25th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Array Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Array Technologies.

So How Is Array Technologies' ROCE Trending?

We weren't thrilled with the trend because Array Technologies' ROCE has reduced by 85% over the last two years, while the business employed 64% more capital. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with Array Technologies' earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise.

On a related note, Array Technologies has decreased its current liabilities to 28% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Array Technologies' ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Array Technologies' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 63% over the last year, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Array Technologies we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

