Returns On Capital At American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on American Eagle Outfitters is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$347m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$744m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

Thus, American Eagle Outfitters has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 15%.

NYSE:AEO Return on Capital Employed June 27th 2021

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at American Eagle Outfitters doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 29% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On American Eagle Outfitters' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by American Eagle Outfitters' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 163% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a final note, we've found 4 warning signs for American Eagle Outfitters that we think you should be aware of.

