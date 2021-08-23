Returns On Capital At Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Have Stalled

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Amdocs is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$591m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Amdocs has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the IT industry average of 12%.

NasdaqGS:DOX Return on Capital Employed August 23rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Amdocs compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Amdocs.

So How Is Amdocs' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 11% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 35% in that time. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Amdocs has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Amdocs' ROCE

In the end, Amdocs has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 43% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

