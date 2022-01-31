Returns On Capital At Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Have Stalled

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Amdocs' (NASDAQ:DOX) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Amdocs is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$599m ÷ (US$6.5b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Amdocs has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the IT industry average of 13%.

NasdaqGS:DOX Return on Capital Employed January 31st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Amdocs' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Amdocs here for free.

What Can We Tell From Amdocs' ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 31% more capital into its operations. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Amdocs has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Amdocs has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 39% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Amdocs that we think you should be aware of.

