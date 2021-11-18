Returns On Capital At AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Have Stalled

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AerSale is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$23m ÷ (US$440m - US$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, AerSale has an ROCE of 5.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.3%.

NasdaqCM:ASLE Return on Capital Employed November 18th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AerSale compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From AerSale's ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for AerSale in recent years. The company has employed 43% more capital in the last three years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.9%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On AerSale's ROCE

As we've seen above, AerSale's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has gained an impressive 75% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with AerSale (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While AerSale isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.