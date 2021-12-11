Returns On Capital At Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Have Hit The Brakes

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Adecoagro's (NYSE:AGRO) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Adecoagro, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$276m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$394m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Adecoagro has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.4% it's much better.

NYSE:AGRO Return on Capital Employed December 11th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Adecoagro compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Adecoagro.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 13% and the business has deployed 98% more capital into its operations. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

On a side note, Adecoagro has done well to reduce current liabilities to 15% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

Our Take On Adecoagro's ROCE

To sum it up, Adecoagro has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 24%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

