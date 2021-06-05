Returns On Capital At Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Abiomed's (NASDAQ:ABMD) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Abiomed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$233m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$129m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Abiomed has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.5% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:ABMD Return on Capital Employed June 5th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Abiomed compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Abiomed here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 262% more capital into its operations. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Abiomed has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Abiomed has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 182% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Abiomed could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

