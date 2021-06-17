Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for XPO Logistics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$673m ÷ (US$15b - US$4.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, XPO Logistics has an ROCE of 6.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Logistics industry average of 11%.

NYSE:XPO Return on Capital Employed June 17th 2021

In the above chart we have measured XPO Logistics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for XPO Logistics.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

XPO Logistics has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,356% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From XPO Logistics' ROCE

As discussed above, XPO Logistics appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And a remarkable 465% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

XPO Logistics does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

