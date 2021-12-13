Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vicor, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$58m ÷ (US$459m - US$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Vicor has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Electrical industry.

NasdaqGS:VICR Return on Capital Employed December 13th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Vicor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Vicor has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 14% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 212% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Vicor has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 645% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Vicor does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

