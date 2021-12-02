Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Trip.com Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0023 = CN¥314m ÷ (CN¥207b - CN¥69b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Trip.com Group has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.0%.

NasdaqGS:TCOM Return on Capital Employed December 2nd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Trip.com Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Trip.com Group's ROCE Trend?

The fact that Trip.com Group is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Trip.com Group is utilizing 67% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line On Trip.com Group's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Trip.com Group's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 35% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Trip.com Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Trip.com Group that you might be interested in.

While Trip.com Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

