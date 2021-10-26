Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Take-Two Interactive Software is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$751m ÷ (US$6.3b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Take-Two Interactive Software has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Entertainment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Take-Two Interactive Software compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Take-Two Interactive Software Tell Us?

Take-Two Interactive Software is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 225%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Take-Two Interactive Software thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, Take-Two Interactive Software has decreased current liabilities to 34% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Take-Two Interactive Software has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Take-Two Interactive Software's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Take-Two Interactive Software is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 312% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

