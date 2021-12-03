Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SiteOne Landscape Supply:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$300m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$540m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Trade Distributors industry average of 12% it's much better.

NYSE:SITE Return on Capital Employed December 3rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SiteOne Landscape Supply compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SiteOne Landscape Supply here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at SiteOne Landscape Supply are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 156%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROCE

To sum it up, SiteOne Landscape Supply has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if SiteOne Landscape Supply can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, SiteOne Landscape Supply does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While SiteOne Landscape Supply may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

