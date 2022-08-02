Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENE.A)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENE.A) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Seneca Foods:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$80m ÷ (US$947m - US$173m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Seneca Foods has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 10.0%.

NasdaqGS:SENE.A Return on Capital Employed August 2nd 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Seneca Foods' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Seneca Foods has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Seneca Foods is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 113% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Seneca Foods' ROCE

To sum it up, Seneca Foods is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 107% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Seneca Foods that you might find interesting.

