Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Select Medical Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$630m ÷ (US$7.9b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Select Medical Holdings has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 12% average generated by the Healthcare industry.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 9.6%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 53%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Select Medical Holdings' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Select Medical Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 97% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

