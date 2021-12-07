Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTE.A)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Qurate Retail's (NASDAQ:QRTE.A) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Qurate Retail is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$17b - US$4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Qurate Retail has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

NasdaqGS:QRTE.A Return on Capital Employed December 7th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Qurate Retail compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Qurate Retail here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Qurate Retail has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 142% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 33% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 26% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line On Qurate Retail's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Qurate Retail has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 13% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Qurate Retail we've found 3 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

