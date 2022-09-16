Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Powell Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0024 = US$726k ÷ (US$452m - US$144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Powell Industries has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 8.1%. NasdaqGS:POWL Return on Capital Employed September 16th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Powell Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Powell Industries here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Powell Industries Tell Us?

Shareholders will be relieved that Powell Industries has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 0.2%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Powell Industries has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 32% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Powell Industries' ROCE

As discussed above, Powell Industries appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Powell Industries we've found 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

