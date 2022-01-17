Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Perficient is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$97m ÷ (US$788m - US$109m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Perficient has an ROCE of 14%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Perficient's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Perficient here for free.

So How Is Perficient's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Perficient. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 64%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Perficient thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Perficient has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Perficient that we think you should be aware of.

