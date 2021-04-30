Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Orion Group Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$18m ÷ (US$414m - US$181m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Orion Group Holdings has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.7%.

NYSE:ORN Return on Capital Employed April 30th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Orion Group Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Orion Group Holdings' ROCE Trending?

It's great to see that Orion Group Holdings has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 7.7% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 32%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 44% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Orion Group Holdings has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 18% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Orion Group Holdings (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

