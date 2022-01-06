Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for OptimizeRx:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = US$2.4m ÷ (US$135m - US$7.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, OptimizeRx has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare Services industry average of 6.7%.

In the above chart we have measured OptimizeRx's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that OptimizeRx is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.9% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, OptimizeRx is employing 1,481% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 5.6%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On OptimizeRx's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that OptimizeRx's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 2,333% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

OptimizeRx does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for OptimizeRx that you might be interested in.

