Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Natuzzi's (NYSE:NTZ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Natuzzi, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = €10m ÷ (€368m - €185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Natuzzi has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 15%.

NYSE:NTZ Return on Capital Employed January 28th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Natuzzi's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Natuzzi's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Natuzzi is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 278% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 50% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

Our Take On Natuzzi's ROCE

To sum it up, Natuzzi is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 6.3% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Natuzzi (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

While Natuzzi may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

