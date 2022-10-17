Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Nature's Sunshine Products, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$25m ÷ (US$233m - US$69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Nature's Sunshine Products has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 17% generated by the Personal Products industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nature's Sunshine Products compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Nature's Sunshine Products has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 278% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Nature's Sunshine Products' ROCE

To bring it all together, Nature's Sunshine Products has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 14% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Nature's Sunshine Products that you might find interesting.

