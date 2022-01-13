Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for M.D.C. Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$724m ÷ (US$4.9b - US$772m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, M.D.C. Holdings has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

NYSE:MDC Return on Capital Employed January 13th 2022

In the above chart we have measured M.D.C. Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering M.D.C. Holdings here for free.

So How Is M.D.C. Holdings' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from M.D.C. Holdings. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 91%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On M.D.C. Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, M.D.C. Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 203% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing M.D.C. Holdings we've found 3 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.