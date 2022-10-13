Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Legacy Housing, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$70m ÷ (US$413m - US$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Legacy Housing has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Legacy Housing's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Legacy Housing here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Legacy Housing Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Legacy Housing. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 111%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Legacy Housing has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 5.5% to shareholders over the last three years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Legacy Housing, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Legacy Housing may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

