Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kanzhun's (NASDAQ:BZ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kanzhun:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = CN¥647m ÷ (CN¥14b - CN¥2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Kanzhun has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 4.5%.

NasdaqGS:BZ Return on Capital Employed August 14th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kanzhun compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Kanzhun's ROCE Trending?

Kanzhun has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About two years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.9% on its capital. In addition to that, Kanzhun is employing 633% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 20%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Kanzhun has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On Kanzhun's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Kanzhun's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Given the stock has declined 41% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

