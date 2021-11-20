Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Helen of Troy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$268m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$600m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Therefore, Helen of Troy has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

NasdaqGS:HELE Return on Capital Employed November 20th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Helen of Troy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Helen of Troy.

How Are Returns Trending?

Helen of Troy has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 38% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Helen of Troy's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Helen of Troy has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 177% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Helen of Troy, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Helen of Troy isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

