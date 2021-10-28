Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Groupon is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = US$36m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$713m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Groupon has an ROCE of 9.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 12%.

NasdaqGS:GRPN Return on Capital Employed October 28th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Groupon compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Groupon.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's great to see that Groupon has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 9.0% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 41%. Groupon could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

Another thing to note, Groupon has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 64%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Groupon has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 72% in the last five years. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

Groupon does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

