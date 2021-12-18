Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Globus Maritime:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = US$5.7m ÷ (US$174m - US$9.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Globus Maritime has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Shipping industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Globus Maritime compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Globus Maritime's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Globus Maritime is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Globus Maritime is utilizing 205% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Globus Maritime has decreased current liabilities to 5.5% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

Our Take On Globus Maritime's ROCE

Overall, Globus Maritime gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 100% in the last five years. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

