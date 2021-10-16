Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in GDS Holdings' (NASDAQ:GDS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for GDS Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = CN¥582m ÷ (CN¥62b - CN¥8.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, GDS Holdings has an ROCE of 1.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

NasdaqGM:GDS Return on Capital Employed October 16th 2021

In the above chart we have measured GDS Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

GDS Holdings has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, GDS Holdings is utilizing 1,009% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line

Overall, GDS Holdings gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 135% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with GDS Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

