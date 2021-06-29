Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for EMCOR Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$506m ÷ (US$5.1b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, EMCOR Group has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 9.8% it's much better.

NYSE:EME Return on Capital Employed June 29th 2021

In the above chart we have measured EMCOR Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for EMCOR Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For EMCOR Group Tell Us?

EMCOR Group is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 39%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Another thing to note, EMCOR Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 41%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that EMCOR Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 159% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, EMCOR Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While EMCOR Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

