Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Datto Holding's (NYSE:MSP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Datto Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$54m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Datto Holding has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

NYSE:MSP Return on Capital Employed November 29th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Datto Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Datto Holding here for free.

What Can We Tell From Datto Holding's ROCE Trend?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Datto Holding promising. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last two years, the ROCE has climbed 90% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Datto Holding's ROCE

To sum it up, Datto Holding is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 14% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

