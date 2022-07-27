Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Corteva's (NYSE:CTVA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Corteva:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = US$2.5b ÷ (US$43b - US$9.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Corteva has an ROCE of 7.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

NYSE:CTVA Return on Capital Employed July 27th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Corteva compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Corteva's ROCE Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Corteva. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last three years have risen by 593%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 49% less than it was three years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Corteva may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Corteva has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 98% return over the last three years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

