Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Corteva is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$42b - US$9.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Corteva has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

NYSE:CTVA Return on Capital Employed February 7th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Corteva's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Corteva's ROCE Trending?

While the ROCE is still rather low for Corteva, we're glad to see it heading in the right direction. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last three years have risen by 178%. The company is now earning US$0.04 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 66% less capital than it was three years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 23% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From Corteva's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Corteva has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 16% return over the last year. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Corteva does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Corteva that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.