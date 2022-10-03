Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$695m ÷ (US$6.4b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.9% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry. NYSE:BJ Return on Capital Employed October 3rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 103%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 205% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

