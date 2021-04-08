Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, AMREP (NYSE:AXR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for AMREP, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = US$1.4m ÷ (US$96m - US$4.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, AMREP has an ROCE of 1.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.7%.

NYSE:AXR Return on Capital Employed April 8th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for AMREP's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how AMREP has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that AMREP is now generating some pretax earnings. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 1.5% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 26% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. AMREP could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that AMREP has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And a remarkable 122% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for AMREP that we think you should be aware of.

